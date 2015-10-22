Azerbaijani joined ISIS arrested

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ A resident of Birinci Shahsevan village of Beylagan region of Azerbaijan, Shirinov Babak Parviz oglu (born 1990) was arrested on the frontier near Uzungazmalar village of Zagatala while trying to illegally cross the state border of Azerbaijan to Georgia.

Report informs, this information was provided by the press service of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

The investigation revealed that Shirinov previously fought for ISIS in Syria, was trying to illegally cross the border to Georgia, then to Turkey and then to Syria to join the ranks of ISIS. As a result of operative-investigative work, a resident of Aliabad village of Zagatala region Afgan Niazi oglu Shamkhalov was arrested. It turned out that he assisted the offender.

The investigation is underway.