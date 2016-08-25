 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani citizens in Iran attempted suicide, one of them died

    She has taken this step in protest against being deported from Iran

    Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Mother and son who are citizens of Azerbaijan in Iran attempted suicide, one of them died.

    Report informs both of them were taken to Sinai hospital in Tabriz.

    They are Ibrahimova Asli Ayeddin born in 1966 and her son Ibrahimov Husein Vazir born in 2002.

    According to14-year-old Husein, who survived his mother bought medication from a pharmacy, first give him to drink then then drank herself. When child's condition worsened, she brought him to the hospital. In the hospital, A. Ibragimova's condition deteriorated. She was unconscious for three days in the hospital and later died there.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi