Azerbaijani citizens in Iran attempted suicide, one of them died

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Mother and son who are citizens of Azerbaijan in Iran attempted suicide, one of them died.

Report informs both of them were taken to Sinai hospital in Tabriz.

They are Ibrahimova Asli Ayeddin born in 1966 and her son Ibrahimov Husein Vazir born in 2002.

According to14-year-old Husein, who survived his mother bought medication from a pharmacy, first give him to drink then then drank herself. When child's condition worsened, she brought him to the hospital. In the hospital, A. Ibragimova's condition deteriorated. She was unconscious for three days in the hospital and later died there.