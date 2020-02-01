 Top

Azerbaijan evacuates its citizens from China - PHOTO

A military cargo plane sent to evacuate Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens took off from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Report informs citing the reliable sources, the plane will first land in the capital of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar, and then fly from there to Ankara.

Notably, doctors examined the Azerbaijani students at Wuhan airport. All passengers were issued special clothing, including the crew. The citizens brought to Turkey, the crew of the plane, and the medical team will stay in quarantine for 14 days.

