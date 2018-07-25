Attorney General's office: 18 cases in connection with bank crimes were sent to courts this year

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ "During the reporting period, criminal cases in housing and construction sphere prevailed. Thus, nine criminal cases against 18 persons have been sent to the courts. "

Report informs, Deputy Prosecutor General, Director of the Anticorruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyevsaid in a press conference on the work done in the first half of this year.

According to him, during this period, in connection with the banking and non-bank credit institutions, 18 criminal cases against 43 persons were sent to the courts for consideration: “6 million 860 thousand manats have been paid to citizens for the fraud in sale of apartments to several people”.

K. Aliyev noted that at present the investigation of 117 criminal cases is being conducted in the Anticorruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General.