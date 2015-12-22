Assistant of Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan injured in a traffic accident

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Assistant of Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan caused traffic accident in Baku.

Report informs, citizen of the Russian Federation, Assistant of Russian Ambassador Viktor Igorovich Zemin caused a traffic accident in H.Alasgarov Street in Nasimi District by 'Wolksvagen Jetta' model vehicle driven by him.

Vehicle driven by Assistant Ambassador collided with 'Niva' model vehicle driven by Baku resident Samir Nazarov. As a result of accident, both cars got damaged. Drivers slightly injured.

Investigation is underway at 20th Police Department of Nasimi District Police Office.