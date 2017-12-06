Altay Hasanov: Significant changes occurred in gymnastics after Mehriban Aliyeva elected AGF President

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) has held a press conference regarding election of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Secretary General Farid Gayibov as the President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG).

Report informs, besides Farid Gayibov, the NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzade and AGF Vice President Altay Hasanov attended the event.

Huseynzade said that this year was very successful for Azerbaijan: "We will summarize the year this month and announce final figures. The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Azerbaijan, two athletes became three-time world champions, the 25th anniversary of NOC was celebrated and so on. Finally, Farid Gayibov was elected the UEG President. This is a great responsibility. This is also the success of AGF. If our gymnastics did not reach this level, Farid Gayibov would not even be known in Europe. I express my gratitude to the AGF President Mehriban Aliyeva on this occasion. I wish Farid Gayibov every success in his further activity".

Hasanov pointed out that Gayibov's election as the UEG President is a great event in the public life of Azerbaijan. "We are all very happy. We have received a lot of congratulations. President of Azerbaijan and Mehriban Aliyeva also paid attention to Farid Gayibov. After the election of Mehriban Aliyeva as the AGF President, significant changes have taken place in this kind of sport in Azerbaijan, development took place. We have a lot of achievements".

Gayibov thanked those who supported him: "I'd like to express my gratitude to all of you. Firstly, to President Ilham Aliyev. High level conditions have been established for us. The National Gymnastics Arena is a unique sports facility in the world. Baku is one of the capitals of gymnastics. Therefore, I would like to thank the President of our Federation, Mehriban Aliyeva. I'm leaving AGF Secretary General post. I have applied in this regard".

Notably, Gayibov was elected a member of the International Gymnastics Federation Council (FIG) in 2008 and 2012 andthe UEG Vice President in 2013, and has served in the past four years. He was elected the UEG President at the 27th Congress in Split, Croatia, December 2, 2017.