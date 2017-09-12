Alexander Lapshin's mother arrives in Baku tomorrow

© Sputnik https://report.az/storage/news/29ab6d204c220ca154765e6ea91098cf/dd0ef191-ff4a-416e-9500-2247230233f2_292.jpg

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Visit date to Baku of Bella Lapshina, mother of the blogger Alexander Lapshin, who pardoned by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, was revealed.

Report informs citing Lapshin's lawyer Eduard Chernin.

According to lawyer, Lapshina will arrive in Baku on September 13. Then A. Lapshin will be deported to Israel.

Alexander Valeryevich Lapshin found guilty under articles 318.2 and 52.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment and while serving his sentence was fully provided with all procedural rights stipulated by law: “For example, Alexander Lapshin, a citizen of Russia, Israel and Ukraine, had numerous meetings with representatives of these embassies accredited in our country, as well as with members of their families”.

It was noted that, being under arrest during the investigation, A. Lapshin was constantly under the supervision of doctors, he was provided with a proper level of medical examination and treatment:” On September 10, 2017 A. Lapshin, referring to the delay in extradition, tried to commit suicide. However, thanks to the vigilance of the staff of the remand center, an attempt was made to prevent suicide, and Lapshin received the necessary medical assistance. On September 11, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, guided by paragraph 22, Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan has today signed a decree pardoning Lapshin Alexander Valeryevich.

A. Lapshin in accordance with the requirements of the law, will be released from serving the remaining part of the punishment”.

Notably, A. Lapshin, who holds citizenship of different countries, and under investigation in Department for Investigation of Grave Crimes in Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accused of violation of the state borders of Azerbaijan and illegal visits to the occupied lands, public appeals aimed at splitting the territorial Integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In connection with inclusion in World's Most Wanted list he was detained by law enforcement bodies of Belarus in Minsk on December 15, 2016 and on February 7, 2017 he was extradited to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The trial on the criminal case of Alexander Lapshin has ended at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on July 20. The Court has found Alexander Lapshin gulty on the article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on illegal passing of the state border of Azerbaijan and sentenced him to 3 years in prison.

Notably, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order pardoning Alexander Lapshin on September 11.