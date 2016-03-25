 Top
    ​A gang of thieves operating in Guba and Gusar arrested - PHOTOS

    A criminal case launched, the investigation is underway

    Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ A gang of thieves operating in Guba and Gusar has been arrested.

    Report informs, for several months the 4-member criminal gang was busy stealing stole food, cigarettes, cell phone cards, alcoholic beverages, laptops, cash and other daily consumer goods. Members of the gang Bagirov Farhad Alabbas oglu, Sahkaramov Shahin Imran oglu, Farhadov Emin Novruz oglu and Gafarov Vidadi Afran oglu have confessed guilt.

    Guba region police office has launched criminal case on the fact, the investigation is underway.

