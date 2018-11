Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ A fire broke out in a construction materials market in Baku.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, wood materials in the market with 40 sq meter located at the 13th row of the 2nd corps in the trade center in Garadagh district of Baku burnt in the area of 30 sq meters.

The market and adjacent stores were protected from fire. The fire was extinguished at 03:37 a.m Baku time.