Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The decree of the President Ilham Aliyev on Pardoning a Group of Convicted Persons was executed in Prison No. 4 for women.

Report informs, Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, management and others addressed at the event held in prison. 8 female prisoners were released.

Notably, the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev was applied to 634 people.