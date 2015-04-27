7 foreign nationals detained in Baku for selling fake dollar bills

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Internal Affairs Bodies of Azerbaijan held another successful operation against crime.

Report was told in the press service of the MFA, an on-line information received by the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, detained citizens of Nigeria Obu Onedika Moses and Emmanuel Nvadike Dzhihinyere who tried to sell 50 fake dollar bills in denominations of 100 dollars in the territory of Nasimi District.

During the search of the apartment where they lived, one citizen of Cameroon and one citizen of Guatemala were arrested along with three Nigerians and another 100 pieces of 100-dollar bills were found and seized.