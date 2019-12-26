248,000 people, including Azerbaijanis, held in German deportation centers

20,996 people were deported from Germany in January-October this year.

Report informs, citing the Federal Ministry of the Interior, that it means a reduction of 1,000 people compared to the same period last year.

248,000 people, including Azerbaijani citizens, are held in 577 deportation centers. Deggendorf deportation center is the largest with 1,250 people. 50% of the people held in these camps are from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Mali, the South Caucasus, and the African continent.