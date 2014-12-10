22.5 thousand dollars of Kuwait Ambassador to Azerbaijan stolen

Baku. 10 December.REPORT.AZ/The person withdrew money from the bank card of Kuwait's Ambassador to Azerbaijan was arrested.

Report infroms referring to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the employee of International Bank of Azerbaijan who ensures the safety of Bank Performance applied to Nasimi District Police Office and informed of deletion of 22484 US dollars from the bank card of Kuwait Ambassador to Azerbaijan from June 1 to August 18 of the current year. As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of Nasimi DPO, it was revealed that the money was stolen by the public relations expert of Kuwaiti Embassy through the internet.

Kuwait Ambassador to Azerbaijan is Saud Abdulaziz Mohammad Al-Shamlan al-Rumi.