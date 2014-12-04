 Top
    20-year-old youth stabbed in Baku

    Doctors could save his life

    Baku. 4 December.REPORT.AZ/ The stabbing occurred in Baku this morning. Report informs, Isayev Ali Hasan born in 1994 was stabbed by an unidentified person near the railway line in Babek avenue of Nizami district. 20-year-old youth was taken to No.1 City Hospital. The injured person's life was saved by doctors. 

    Railway Transport Police Department officers was informed about the accident. The reason of the crime and the offender are being investigated.

     

