14 quakes felt this year in Azerbaijan - OFFICIAL

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past period of this year, 3603 earthquakes have been recorded in Azerbaijan.

Saida Ismayilova, Chief of the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center, told Report.

According to Bureau Chief, in this period, 74 earthquakes of magnitude greater than 3 occurred in the country: "Just 14 quakes were felt."

S. Ismayılova said that in 2016, totally 6463 earthquakes occurred in Azerbaijan and adjacent areas: "Depth of over 40% of the earthquakes in Azerbaijan and adjacent areas varies between 10 and 20 km. Over the past period of 2016, 2175 earthquake recorded in the region with depth of 10 and 20 km."

S. Ismayilova named seismically active zones in Azerbaijan and adjacent areas in 2016 and stated that Pirgulu, Lankaran, Lerik, Astara, Ordubad, Nakhchivan were seismically active areas during the year.