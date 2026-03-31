OTS preparing to launch joint CubeSat satellite

The Working Group of Space Agencies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has reviewed the draft Agreement on Developing Potential for Cooperation in the Space Industry within the OTS at a meeting in Tashkent, Report informs.

According to the OTS, the delegations expressed their final comments and expressed their readiness to develop a comprehensive legal and institutional framework to ensure long-term cooperation in space technology and industrial production.

Furthermore, during the meeting, participants reviewed the completion of the production stage of the CubeSat (OTS-SAT, 12U) satellite and exchanged views on issues related to its launch. The importance of close collaboration, the timely completion of the remaining technical elements, and further cooperation in areas such as satellite systems, ground infrastructure, and data processing was emphasized.

The final stages of production of the OTS-SAT 12U satellite and issues related to its launch were discussed at the 5th meeting of the OTS Heads of Space Agencies, also held in Tashkent. The parties also discussed initiatives to organize Turkic World Space Days within major international forums in order to increase awareness and strengthen the position of the OTS' space cooperation on the global stage.