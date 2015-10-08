Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's first mobile operator and leading mobile internet provider of "Bakcell", which is the world leader in next-generation mobile technologies, "Qualcomm" in cooperation with the company launched in September 2014, "AppLab" developer of innovative mobile an anniversary.

Report informs, the First Mobile Operator and the Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, marks one year anniversary of its innovative mobile developer program “Applab”, launched in September of 2014 by Bakcell in cooperation with Qualcomm, a world leader in next-generation mobile technologies.

AppLab is an accelerated execution framework at a regional level to support selected developers to drive execution on ideas, mobile apps and technologies from proof of concept to launch. During past year the program proved itself as a unique environment for young local mobile developer enthusiasts to join and transform their ideas to tangible mobile applications that would have local as well as international exposure. More than 100 ideas were presented within the framework of AppLab to the date with an admission rate of less than 10% seat thus meeting selection criteria to ensure quality of ideas.

Earlier in June of 2015, Bakcell has presented Betchlip (https://bethclip.com) and xercim.az (http://xercim.az) mobile apps within “Applab” projects. More mobile apps developed by “Applab” participants will be available on the market soon.

“It is truly amazing to see these fresh bright ideas to come up within and out of AppLab. We have seen apps covering gaming, education, tourism and travel, productivity, music and books and many more. We have been supporting them by providing space and tools to develop these applications; we are also coaching and mentoring the young talents, as well as developing a business approach to monetize their ideas which will complement their technical knowledge and expertise. We see a lot of synergy in what we are doing to support the developer startup community in Azerbaijan and feel that this project would bring even more to developers and entrepreneurs in app development segment.”, says Mr. Richard Shearer, Bakcell CEO.