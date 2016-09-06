Bakcell launches a new campaign jointly with "Azərpoçt"

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has announced the start of a new campaign in cooperation with the sole national postal operator of the country - “Azərpoçt” LLC, within the frames of the “Ulduzum” loyalty program.

Report informs referring to the Bakcell, within the frames of this campaign, any person, who transfers money by means of “Zolotaya Korona” system at any post office of “Azərpoçt”, will receive 5 free minutes for on-net callsfrom the “Ulduzum” loyalty program. For minutes to be added to the balance, subscriber has to provide his/her Bakcell number to the employee of “Azərpoçt”. Received bonus minutes shall be valid for 3 days. The campaign will continue until December 01, 2016.

It should be noted that with more than 2.1 million subscribers and more than 180 partners, Ulduzum is one of the best consumer service programs not only in Azerbaijan, but on the whole Middle East, Central and Southern Asia and Northern Africa region, offering the customers a wide range of discounts and services and promoting customer loyalty among own subscribers and customers of “Ulduzum” partner companies.

To join the “Ulduzum” program, just send a free SMS with text “1” to 5555.

Bakcell “Ulduzum” mobile application, which has been created to facilitate the usage of the “Ulduzum” program by Bakcell subscribers, is available for downloading for both iOSand Android platforms from www.ulduzum.az. After downloading this application, subscribers get an easier access to the complete list of partners and applicable discounts, information about the nearest partners to their location, and own usage history.