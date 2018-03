Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, "Azercell Telecom" LLC has warned its customers about potential problems with some services.

Report informs, it was published in the official media.

According to the information, improvement works will be carried out on April 21 in order to fix the quality of services.

"In this regard, temporary faults may happen on April 21 at night", said the company.