Azercell subscribers to be first users of mobile education platform Teorem.az

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell subscribers to be first users of the mobile education platform Teorem.az.

Report was informed in the company.

The presentation ceremony of TEOREM - Test and Online Tutoring Center - was held today with the support of Azercell Telecom LLC. The web resource Teorem.az and mobile applications with the same title were presented in the event which brought together educational and ICT companies, as well as representatives of public and private organizations.

TEOREM is an online platform for secondary school children, high school graduates and prospective postgraduate students, as well as instructors. This resource provides unique opportunity for the exam preparation process, acquisition of test-taking habits and the assessment of knowledge.

SMS payment services of TEOREM can be first used by Azercell subscribers. The company contributed to more effective use of TEOREM and its integration of the platform to the mobile environment. The major objective of the leading mobile operator in taking part in this project is to provide support for the development of education, digital business environment and new startups.

Mobile applications of TEOREM for Android and IOS operational systems are available for download from relevant web stores or via the links provided on teorem.az. Please visit www.teorem.az for more information about the platform.