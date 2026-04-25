Average broadband internet speed in Azerbaijan up 24%

In March 2026, Azerbaijan ranked 81st among 153 countries in terms of average fixed broadband internet speed (91.37 Mbps), dropping one position compared to February, Report informs, citing the Speedtest Global Index.

Last month, the average fixed broadband internet speed in the country increased by 24% compared to the indicator from a year ago (73.60 Mbps).

With this indicator, Azerbaijan surpassed Russia (91.29 Mbps), Türkiye (80.02 Mbps), Iran (26.00 Mbps), Georgia (44.73 Mbps), Armenia (84.16 Mbps), Belarus (90.61 Mbps), Kazakhstan (88.10 Mbps), Kyrgyzstan (87.14 Mbps), and Tajikistan (45.10 Mbps).

In terms of fixed broadband internet speed, Singapore (425.46 Mbps) took first place last month, while Cuba (3.83 Mbps) came in last.

Last month, Azerbaijan ranked 50th among 105 countries in terms of mobile internet speed with 95.43 Mbps, maintaining its position unchanged.

In terms of mobile internet speed, the United Arab Emirates (681.18 Mbps) took first place, while Eritrea (4.75 Mbps) came in last.

In the reporting month, Baku's position in terms of fixed broadband internet speed dropped one place compared to the previous month, ranking 114th among 202 cities with a speed of 91.45 Mbps.

Abu Dhabi (422.09 Mbps) led the cities' ranking for fixed broadband internet. Aleppo (2.97 Mbps) was at the bottom.

Last month, the capital of Azerbaijan dropped one position compared to the previous month in terms of mobile internet speed, ranking 83rd among 153 cities with a speed of 115.92 Mbps.

Among cities, Abu Dhabi (668.03 Mbps) took first place in terms of mobile internet speed, while Asmara (Eritrea) (4.75 Mbps) came in last.