World unable to avoid second wave of COVID-19: WHO official

The world cannot avoid the second wave of coronavirus since only a small number of people have immunity to the virus, Report says, citing TASS.

According to the WHO representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic, it is a purely new virus, and only a small group of the population has immunity against it. Until the moment we have devised a set of particular preventive measures and have a vaccine, we will be unable to say that we can prevent a second wave," Vujnovic said.

In her opinion, it is essential to use the experience of the first wave to prevent a dramatic outbreak of the infection during the second one.

"We expect that the healthcare system and the system of sanitary and epidemiological supervision will be working together to identify minor hotbeds and to track down the infected patients' contacts," Vujnovic said.

In particular, she emphasized the need for restricting contacts.

To date, 3 million 200 thousand have contracted the virus, resulting in 228 thousand deaths, while more than a million people recovered.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, the causative agent of which is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.