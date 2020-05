We investigate whether the Kawasaki virus, spread among children in European countries, is a part of the coronavirus, Report quotes Representative of the World Health Organization in Azerbaijan Hande Harmancı, as saying.

Handa Harmanci noted that children are least affected by COVID-19:

"Although there are deaths, the number is deficient. I would tell parents that coronavirus is not a high risk for children. There is no definite fact about Kawasaki yet. "