​What should we pay attention for when having spine problems?

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ " Sometimes the pain is felt along the entire spine - in the neck, waist, chest, sacrum. However, it is often felt in the waits and sacrum."

Report informs, the head of the Neurosurgery Department of Training and Surgical Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University, Farid Garalov.

According to him, such diseases as spinal stenosis (a narrow channel of the spine) and spondylodysplasia (intervertebral disc displacement) are widely spread now.

According to the doctor, many patients also complain of intervertebral disc displacement: "This disease can occur after a trauma, or in a certain age. These patients have severe pain. In the supine position the pain is significantly weaker, but more acute while moving. This problem can be solved by surgery. After the surgery, the patient returns to normal life."