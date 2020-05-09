​TABIB unveils statistics on coronavirus in Azerbaijan's regions

TABIB has revealed the statistics on the spread of coronavirus infection in the regions, Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of TABIB Board, told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

He said that 47.5 percent of confirmed cases fall to the share of Baku. In comparison, the Ganja-Gazakh region accounts for 13.6 percent, Aran 10.2 percent, Lankaran 9.4 percent, Sheki-Zagatala 1 percent, while foreign countries make 9.1 percent.

"Our citizens brought from abroad must stay in quarantine," Bayramli added.