© Report https://report.az/storage/news/20694ee234bfa081f37e59ba03e13ec4/3cde0a7d-8709-45fa-b713-39d195daabd9_292.jpg

"If the situation worsens, the quarantine regime may be tightened on a regional or larger scale".

Report informs department head at the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers Yagut Garayeva said.

"We want to return to the previous life, but we should not forget that the main issue is the health of people. The quarantine regime should be removed by following the rules. However, nobody wants to follow it today," she said.