Surgery on stem cell transplantation made for the first time in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ At the Training and Surgical Clinic of the Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) was implemented the first operation in the republic, stem cell transplant on patient with liver disease.

Report was told in the Azerbaijan Medical University.

The operation of a stem cell transplant carried out by a large group of doctors under the guidance of the chairperson of the I department of the Surgical Diseases Training and Surgical Clinic Nuru Bayramov. From the patient's bone marrow were obtained mesenchymal stem cells, which then by intraarterial way were transplanted into the liver of the patient.

The operation was attended by head of the department transplantology Ruslan Mammadov, head of the radiology department Rasim Bayramov, head of invasive cardiology Ghalib Imanov, hematologist Naida Agayeva, a molecular biologist and geneticist Farid Ismayilli, anesthetist Mammad Shirinov, and a resident Mehriban Huseynova.