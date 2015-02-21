Statistics of people suffering from hemophilia in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, the growth dynamics of the disease of hemophilia is higher. In other words, this disease is increasing, not decreasing." The chairman of the National Association of Hemophilia Patients, Gulnara Huseynova said to Report.

According to her, hemophilia is inherited blood disease: "The lack of clotting factor in blood causes a big complication. Blood leakage happens in joints, internal organs and eventually, it leads to disability. I would like emphasize that, over the past 5 years, the dynamics of disability among children fell down. Because, the medicines which are very expensive, are bought by the state. First these drugs produced abroad, are given to children."

G.Huseynova said that the hemophilia is a hereditary disease. Though women played a carrier role, they do not suffer from the disease: "That's why boys especially suffer from this disease. In rare cases, only 1-2 women suffer from the hemophilia. 1452 people have been diagnosed with hemophilia from last year till today in Azerbaijan. More than 700 people of them are in their 20th. The rest of them are older."