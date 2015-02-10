 Top
    State Program on Thalassemia approved in Azerbaijan

    President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving the State Program

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On approving the State Program for 2015-2020 on fighting against Thalassemia", Report informs. According the decree, "State Program for 2015-2020 on fight against Thalassemia" was approved.

    Azerbaijani Ministry of Health was commissioned to coordinate the implementation of the measures included in the State Program.

    The Cabinet of Ministers was tasked to solve the issues arising from the decree. 

