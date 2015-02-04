Second patient of the same doctor died in childbirth

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ A patient of the maternity ward of the Lankaran Central Regional Hospital died.

Report was told by the hospital, a resident of Alar village of Jalilabad region Nuriyeva Rahima Shahali born in 1986, died in childbirth. Her cesarean operation was conducted by the obstetrician Mehpara Rufullaeva. State of newborn baby is normal.

During the last four months this is the second patient of M. Rufullaeva dies. So, in October, 2014 after her cesarean operation died a resident of Archivan village of Astara region, Azerbaijan Hoshgadam Yadulla Mammadova, born in 1980.