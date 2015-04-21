Oktay Shiraliyev gave doctors instructions in connection with I European games

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with the upcoming I European games on June12-28 in Baku, board meeting was held in the Ministry of Health chaired by the Minister Oktay Shiraliyev.

Report was told in the Ministry of Health.

At the meeting, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health Zakiyya Mustafayeva informed the participants about the preparations conducted to provide delegations and guests in the period of the games in Azerbaijan medical services at a high level.

In his speech, the chiefdoctor of theBaku ambulance and emergencycare station Rauf Nagiyev told about the work carried out for the first aid in I European games "Baku-2015".

The meeting also heard presentations of Deputy General Director of the National Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Vagif Abdullayev and others.