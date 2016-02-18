 Top
    ​Newly-brought vaccine's utilization started in Azerbaijan

    Due to Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev's order, its usage started on February 15

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Utilization of newly-introduced poliomyelitis vaccine has started. Report informs, this was stated by Afaq Aliyeva, deputy director of Ministry of Health's Republic Hygiene and Epidemiology Center (GEM).

    She noted that, according to Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev's order on integrating a new preventive poliomyelitis vaccine, vaccination process was started on February 15.

    She also stated that a new vaccine has been given to all vaccination stations operating in the country. She informed that this the vaccine should be done along with pneumococcal vaccine for children who are 6 months only once and at the same day.

    The 5-dose vial packaged vaccine is manufactured in the Netherlands. Vaccine has been developed by Bilthoven Biologicals.

