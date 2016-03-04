​More than 6,000 persons recorded suffering from thalassemia in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ For almost 9 months young couples willing to get married are being examined on thalassemia before state registration and 180,000 people more are planned to be examined till the end of the year.

Report informs, this was stated by director of Azerbaijan Scientific-Research Institute of Hematology and Trans Physiologics Zohra Almirzayeva.

According to her, 107, 500 people have already been examined and more than 6,000 persons have been recorded suffering from thalassemia in Azerbaijan.