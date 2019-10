The Ministry of Health has released a statement on the condition of a British citizen bitten by a monkey in Baku.

Report was told in the Ministry that at 21:11 last night, a 58-year-old British citizen addressed the Emergency Medical Service.

“He was taken to Clinical Medical Center No. 1. According to information from the Clinical Medical Center, the British citizen received medical aid. He is currently receiving outpatient treatment," the ministry said.