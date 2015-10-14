 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry of Health announced number of successfully certified persons

    About 3,100 candidates were registered to participate in the test exams before the end of 2015

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Certification Commission of the Ministry of Health issued admission list for participation in the certification exams 8840 persons in January-September this year.

    Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Health, 7513 people of them have successfully passed the exam, 246 could not be certified.

    Among the participants of the exam, 3209 people gained more than 90 points, 3282 - 75-90 points, 1022 - 60-75 points.

    About 3,100 candidates were registered to participate in the test exams before the end of 2015.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi