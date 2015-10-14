Ministry of Health announced number of successfully certified persons

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Certification Commission of the Ministry of Health issued admission list for participation in the certification exams 8840 persons in January-September this year.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Health, 7513 people of them have successfully passed the exam, 246 could not be certified.

Among the participants of the exam, 3209 people gained more than 90 points, 3282 - 75-90 points, 1022 - 60-75 points.

About 3,100 candidates were registered to participate in the test exams before the end of 2015.