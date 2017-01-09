How to prevent some skin problems in winter? - RECOMMENDATION

Baku. 9 January.REPORT.AZ/ "Main problem of skin in cold months is dryness and lack of vitamins".

The dermatologist Vafa Mammadli told Report.

According to her, A and E vitamins, multivitamins, medicines containing fish oil should be used: "Skin must be kept moist and moisturizer should be always applied. A lot of fruit and vegetables should be eaten. We shouldn't stop drinking much water in winter months. If we drink up to 3 liters of water during summer months, we need to drink 1.5-2 liters in winter months. Water is an essential element for the body as it constitutes most part of the human body".

As for medical procedures on the skin during the winter months, the dermatologist said that mesotherapy and other therapeutic procedures can be carried out in all seasons.

V.Mammadli noted that skin cleaning should be treated according to its type: "A number of diseases deteriorate skin. Gastrointestinal problems, constipation cause significant changes. Premature aging, rash appear. Endocrinology processes, hormone deficiency in women have negative impact on the skin. Liver and biliary diseases cause skin rashes".