Will hot weather kill coronavirus?

Hot weather will not kill off the coronavirus

To date, we don't have any evidence that hot weather will kill off the coronavirus," Report quotes the Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci as saying at an online briefing.

She said no research has been conducted on the drop of coronavirus cases with the arrival of summer: "In the summer, people go out into the air often."

Elturan Ismayilov, a specialist at the World Health Organization (WHO), noted that today, there are enough coronavirus cases in countries with warm climate".

