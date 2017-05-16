Hepatitis A outbreak revealed in Europe

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Hepatitis A outbreak has been revealed in 13 European countries.

Report informs, 674 cases of the disease were registered since June 2016.

Cases of the disease have been registered in Austria, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Holland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

Hepatitis A is a viral disease of the liver that is transmitted through dirty water, hands, food. Its incubation period is 28 days.