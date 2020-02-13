 Top

Food products with falsified production date unveiled

"Expiration date is also subject to interventions," Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Goshgar Tahmazli, said, revealing the list of products with production date falsified most often.

Report informs that, according to Tahmazli,  investigations made clear that most often the production date are changed for dairy products and confectionery.

Tahmazli said: “Expiration date is also subject to interventions. In 2019, on the eve of the New Year, expiry date of caramel products for children was found falsified."

