Doctor: "Mobile phones increase spine diseases"

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Frequent use of mobile phones has increased the number of spinal disorders.

Report was told by the physiotherapist Zaur Aliyev.

According to him, when people using a telephone, they take certain positions: "Leaning down, they play for hours on their phone, which leads to major problems in the spine, which leads the compression of nerves, headaches. Besides this, cellular phones emit radiation. Therefore, talking on phone should be minimized as far as possible. It is better not to use the phone at all."

The doctor said that there were not so much spine diseases at the time of absence of cell phones. At present, the number of appeals for spine diseases has increased: "As we studied, the reason is a frequent use of cellular phones. There are people of any age among the patients. Sometimes it leads to the curvature of the vertebrae, development of scoliosis."

Z.Aliyev said that today Azerbaijan applies new methods of treatment of spine diseases: "Among the methods, we can specify a phonotherapy, in which in the country are engaged only 1-2 doctors."