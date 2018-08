Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Currently 204 thousand people in Azerbaijan have diabetes.

Report was told by deputy director of the Republican Endocrinology Center, Babak Salek.

According to him, 1,100 diabetic patients are young people: "425 of them live in Baku. At the same time, 62 thousand patients also registered in the capital. The rest live in the regions".