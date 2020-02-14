Details of mandatory health insurance in Azerbaijan

People working in several places will pay for mandatory health insurance (MHI) from each source of income, the press service of the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance told Report.

Payment for compulsory medical insurance will not depend on whether people operate under an employment contract or are hired (individuals registered as individual entrepreneurs).

Fundraising for mandatory health insurance begins on April 1, 2020.

The agency also emphasized that, according to the law "On Health Insurance," health insurance is divided into mandatory and voluntary. Regardless of whether a citizen has optional medical insurance provided to him at his workplace or paid privately, he has to pay an insurance fee under compulsory medical insurance. Mandatory health insurance is an integral part of state social insurance, which provides medical care and services within the framework of the state package of services. Voluntary medical insurance provides insured persons with access to additional medical services and medicines.

During 2020, all citizens will be insured under the phased application of compulsory health insurance throughout the country.