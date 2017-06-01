Deputy Health Minister: Infant mortality reduces in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 June.REPORT.AZ/ "Over 600 medical facilities have been reconstructed and repaired in last 10 years".

Report informs, Elsever Aghayev, Deputy Health Minister said at a meeting of the Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Baku.

The deputy minister said that works also have been carried out in training of personnel. E.Aghayev noted that compulsory health insurance is being carried out in Mingachevir and Yevlakh districts as a pilot project: "Compulsory health insurance is intended to be implemented across the country in 2018".

He stressed that serious works are being carried out to reduce maternal and infant mortality: "Infant mortality decreased in Azerbaijan".