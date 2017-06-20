Complex surgery operation on tongue restoration held in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Training and Surgical Clinic of the Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) has carried out complicated surgery regarding malignant tumor of tongue. However, the patient's tongue and lymph nodes in the neck were removed during the operation, tongue and subglossal replacement was formed from other parts of the body.

Report informs citing AMU press service. Head of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department, PhD Mahammad Davudov said that the patient, 62-year-old woman had been suffering from tongue cancer.

The patient underwent surgery. To eliminate the patient's postoperative feeding problem, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy operation was also carried out.

The physician said that the complicated surgery lasted 7 hours.