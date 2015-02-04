Chief Oncologist: Technical infrastructure of the National Cancer Center meets international standards

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ 4 February is a World Cancer Day. 14 million people worldwide are diagnosed with cancer each year. At the same time, the 8 million patients die from cancer. If not to take precautions, the number of cancer patients worldwide will reach 23 million people up to 2030. Diet consisting of vegetables and fruit, smoke-free life, and normal body weight, physical activity reduces the risk of cancer by 40%. And it means to prevent the 3-4 million new risk of cancer in the world each year.

On occasion of this day, Report News Agency intend to know the views of Azerbaijani chief oncologist Azad Karimov. He says perfect statistics of 2014 will be ready in early March, 2015: "In year 2013, 34 681 patients were registered with a diagnosis of cancer. More than 13 thousand of them are the patients living more than 5 years. Amongst them are patients, who live more than 20 years. They consulted to a doctor in time. Therefore, the first and second stages of the disease have been detected and prevented quickly. Cancer patients are living in Baku essentially. And main reason is the capital, population density, and worse environmental situation. Overall, this problem is available in all over the world".

He also noted that, there is a need to educate the public about cancer disease: "Because everyone is afraid of this disease. While thinking about an oncology, people consider that it will put an end to their lives. But this is not right decision for them. Today, the conditions are created in Azerbaijan are in the first or second place for the modern standards, I can say with my full confidence. At the same time, technical infrastructure of the National Cancer Center meets international standards ".

It should be noted that, in the report of the Ministry of Health for the year declared that, due to 2014 due to improvement of works on cancer detection in Azerbaijan, rates of death from these diseases reduced from 68.7 to 64 per 100 thousand people in comparison with 2013.