Baku Metro to check passenger temperatures

Baku Metro CJSC announced that, if necessary, the temperatures of passengers will be checked for the coronavirus at subway station entrances, Report says.

The metro will operate in an enhanced mode and ensure minimum intervals between the trains, taking into account the technical capabilities.

Audio, visual, and static notifications will be available, and warning signs will be stuck on the seats of stations and trains to ensure social distancing. Signboards will be installed at the entrances to ensure safe and orderly entry to the metro keeping the social distance.

By the plan of gradual easing of the special quarantine regime, and the current sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country, Baku Metro will reopen at 06:00 May 9, 2020.

The metro will allow the entry of the passengers, who registered on "permission.e-gov.az" portal, and leave their place of residence with an SMS permit, or by registering with a service card or a certificate of employment.

Passengers will be demanded to wear protective masks and mind the social distance in the area of the metro station, as well as on trains.