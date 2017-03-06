Azerbaijani President inaugurates Heart Center in Baku

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Republican Treatment and Diagnostic Center has today launched Heart Center in Baku.
Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration.
The head of state cut a ribbon symbolizing the opening of center.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the center.
Azerbaijani President and the First Vice-President met with staff of the center.
