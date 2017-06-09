Azerbaijani Energy Minister dies - UPDATED

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Energy Minister has died.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Health condition of N.Aliyev, taken to Florence Nightingale Hospital, suddenly deteriorated and the 69-year old minister passed away.

Rest in peace!

*** 10 52

Health condition of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev is satisfactory.

Turkey bureau of Report News Agency informs citing Istanbul Florence Nightingale Hospital, where the minister was taken.

According to the information, N.Aliyev will undergo surgery after stabilization of his condition. Currently, the Azerbaijani minister is under strict control in intensive care unit.

Notably, on June 4, N.Aliyev was hospitalized in the Central Hospital of Oilmen with the diagnosis of cardiac arrest. He was resuscitated after intervention of the physicians.

Turkish team of doctors was called to examine the Azerbaijani Energy Minister. After an examination and consultation together with Azerbaijani physicians it was decided to take N.Aliyev to Turkey to continue treatment. The minister was taken to Turkey on the night of June 4 to 5 by a special plane accompanied by Turkish physicians.