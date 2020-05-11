​Azerbaijan, WHO sign donation agreement

At the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit on the fight against COVID-19 held on May 4, President Ilham Aliyev, as the NAM chairman, stated the making of a donation by the Azerbaijani government to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Movement's member-countries in highest need of assistance.

Report informs, citing AZERTAG, that Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed a Donation Agreement in WHO headquarters in Geneva on May 11.

The Agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov, and Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus. According to the Agreement, Azerbaijan will donate $5 million in voluntary financial aid to the "COVID-19 appeal" fund as part of the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). By agreeing with Azerbaijan, the funds will be spent on member-states of the Non-Aligned Movement in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, which are in the highest need of assistance.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus welcomed Azerbaijan's contribution to the health sector, especially fight against the COVID-19. He expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for this decision.

In turn, Sadigov said Azerbaijan highly appreciates WHO's efforts to fight COVID-19 globally. The recommendations of the World Health Organization for COVID-19 are taken into consideration and implemented by Azerbaijan.