Azerbaijan to build 10 new automated COVID-19 testing labs

The country will start serological testing from the next month, and the government has decided to open 10 new automated laboratories. TABIB Chairman Ramin Bayramli told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers on May 22.

"The laboratories will analyze antibodies from the recovered patients in September," he added.

As many as 106 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 59 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 22. Two patients, born in 1949 and 1962, who tested positive for the virus, passed away.

So far, Azerbaijan has 3,855 confirmed cases. A total of 2,399 patients have recovered from the disease, while 46 others died. The treatment of 1,410 people (48 are in critical, 61 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway. A total of 259,155 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.